Pelosi And Schumer Destroy McConnell’s Sham Pandemic Relief Bill

Advertisements

Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer responded to Mitch McConnell’s pandemic relief bill by exposing it as a sham.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Pelosi and Schumer said:



In May, while the American people and small businesses were crying out for help in dealing with a pandemic and recession, Sen. McConnell dismissed their needs, saying that Senate Republicans would ‘take a pause’ and ‘wait and see’. Now, after months of inaction, Republicans are finally realizing the damage their pause has done to the American economy and our nation’s health. As they scramble to make up for this historic mistake, Senate Republicans appear dead-set on another bill which doesn’t come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere. If anyone doubts McConnell’s true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill. This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support.

Instead of helping state and local workers facing layoffs, feeding hungry families, providing adequate funding for testing and treatment to fight the pandemic, helping renters keep the roof over the heads, stopping the dismantling of the U.S. Postal system, and making sure Americans can cast their ballots safely in fair elections this November, this emaciated bill is only intended to help vulnerable Republican Senators by giving them a ‘check the box’ vote to maintain the appearance that they’re not held hostage by their extreme right-wing that doesn’t want to spend a nickel to help people. Even Leader McConnell has repeatedly stressed that twenty Republican Senators intend to do nothing in the face of this historic crisis. Democrats want to work on bipartisan legislation that will meet the urgent needs of the American people but Republicans continue to move in the wrong direction.

Advertisements

Pelosi and Schumer were correct. The Senate bill isn’t going anywhere and is an easy to see through attempt by McConnell to give his endangered Republican incumbent Senators something to campaign on. Mitch McConnell has zero interest in negotiating a real aid package. If he did, he could have gotten a deal and passed something in the Senate months ago.

McConnell’s bill is a sham, and Democrats are not going to allow him to play the blame game and pass the buck.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook