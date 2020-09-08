Sarah Sanders Lied About Trump Calls to Military Parents

Advertisements

When last week’s Atlantic story about Trump dishonoring the military hit the internet, the White House desperately looked for people to defend the President. Seemingly no Republicans in the House or Senate were willing to do so.

Unsurprisingly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was more than willing to step up to the plate. The former Press Secretary recorded a video where she talked about situations where she saw Trump honoring the military.

One story that she told, though, stood out as questionable to many. She told viewers:

“I’ve also sat in the room when the president had to make the most difficult calls of his presidency: when he had to let a parent know that their son had been killed in the line of duty. That’s a call no president wants to make. And I also saw his commitment to the men and women of our great military.” https://twitter.com/jaketapper/status/1303436253946425344

That never happened according to the New York Times. Annie Karni writes, “Each branch of the military has its own protocols for notifying next of kin, but all require a field grade officer of equal or higher grade than the member whose death they are notifying to do so in person.”.

She repeated a similar line on Good Morning America. Sanders told George Stephanopoulos, “I sat with him in the Oval Office as he had to make that awful call to let a parent know that their son had been killed in Afghanistan.”

Stephanopoulos asked for a clarification and Sanders admitted she was talking about condolence calls.