Trump Attacks Democrats, Claiming They’ll End Economic Shutdowns After Election

Advertisements

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to attack Democrats, claiming that economic shutdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus are politically motivated.

“The Democrats will open up their states on November 4th, the day after the Election,” he wrote. “These shutdowns are ridiculous, and only being done to hurt the economy prior to the most important election, perhaps, in our history!”

The Democrats will open up their states on November 4th, the day after the Election. These shutdowns are ridiculous, and only being done to hurt the economy prior to the most important election, perhaps, in our history! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Advertisements

The president has often made the economy one of the cornerstones of his campaign strategy. The coronavirus pandemic has upended those plans, however.

Yesterday, Trump claimed the United States has experienced the “Biggest and Fastest Financial Recovery In History” under his leadership.

“Biggest and Fastest Financial Recovery In History. Next year will be the best ever, unless a Sleepy person, who wants to massively raise your taxes, gets in. I’m which case, CRASH!!!” he wrote on Twitter, referring to Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent, who he often refers to as “Sleepy Joe.”

Last week, Trump boasted about the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) that found employers added 1.4 million jobs in August. However, the president did not mention that the report also points out the United States has lost 11.5 million jobs since February. Although the national unemployment rate did fall to 8.4 percent (from 10.2 percent in July), permanent job losses increased to 3.4 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of over 193,000 Americans to date. The death toll continues to rise in states that have flouted restrictions and opened up businesses earlier than the recommendations from public health experts.