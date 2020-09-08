Trump Blames Coronavirus For Spending All Of His Campaign Money

Advertisements

Trump is admitting that his campaign is low on cash, and he is blaming the coronavirus for making him spend all of his campaign money.

Trump tweeted:

Because of the China Virus, my Campaign, which has raised a lot of money, was forced to spend in order to counter the Fake News reporting about the way we handled it (China Ban, etc.). We did, and are doing, a GREAT job, and have a lot of money left over, much more than 2016…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

….Like I did in the 2016 Primaries, if more money is needed, which I doubt it will be, I will put it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Reports are that the Trump campaign is, if not out of money, running seriously low on cash. In 2016, Trump loaned his campaign $7.5 million, and several books written about that election suggest that getting the money out of Trump was like pulling teeth.

Joe Biden raised more money last month than Trump was thought to have left in his campaign war chest.

The Trump family wasted hundreds of millions of dollars of campaign cash on lavish spending.

It wasn’t the coronavirus that spent the cash, it was the culture of bankruptcy that surrounds Donald Trump.

