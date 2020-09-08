Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Blames Coronavirus For Spending All Of His Campaign Money

Trump is admitting that his campaign is low on cash, and he is blaming the coronavirus for making him spend all of his campaign money.

Trump tweeted:

Reports are that the Trump campaign is, if not out of money, running seriously low on cash. In 2016, Trump loaned his campaign $7.5 million, and several books written about that election suggest that getting the money out of Trump was like pulling teeth.

Joe Biden raised more money last month than Trump was thought to have left in his campaign war chest.

The Trump family wasted hundreds of millions of dollars of campaign cash on lavish spending.

It wasn’t the coronavirus that spent the cash, it was the culture of bankruptcy that surrounds Donald Trump.

