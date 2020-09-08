Trump Forgets The Name Of The Space Force At North Carolina Rally

Advertisements

Trump forgot the name of the Space Force, which is supposedly a big accomplishment of his, at his rally in North Carolina.

”

Trump said, “We’re going to be talking about Space Force. We built a new branch of the United States military think about that, called Air Force. I never talked about that.”

Video:

Oof The President forgets the name of the space force pic.twitter.com/UAwIlHeIur — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 8, 2020

There is something seriously wrong with Trump. He couldn’t keep the name of the “new branch of the military” that he created straight for six seconds.

One of the biggest differences between 2016 and 2020 is that Trump has clearly lost one or several mental steps. Trump isn’t as energetic or sharp as he was in 2016. The energy that was a tidal wave that powered endless Trump media coverage has been replaced by a flatlining president who can’t keep his thoughts straight or clearly express his points.

Trump might be better off not holding rallies and campaigning because each public appearance makes it clear how steeply he’s declined as the degree to which he is not up to the job of being president during a time of a pandemic and economic crisis.

