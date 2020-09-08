Trump Says Biden is “Going Down” in the Polls, But the Numbers Tell a Different Story

Advertisements

Both President Donald Trump and his electoral opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, have amped up their travel schedules in recent days as November’s general election draws nearer. Earlier today, Trump suggested Biden is “going down” in the polls, but the numbers tell a different story.

“If Biden’s Polling wasn’t going down, and fast, he wouldn’t be going to Pittsburgh,” he wrote.

If Biden’s Polling wasn’t going down, and fast, he wouldn’t be going to Pittsburgh. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

The latest CBS News/YouGov polls reveal Biden continues to lead Trump in national approval ratings with less than two months until the election.

Biden leads Trump by 10 points––52 percent to 42 percent-–in nationwide polling. He also leads him 50 percent to 44 percent in the key swing state of Wisconsin, where protests against racial injustice and police brutality have flared in recent weeks. Biden’s rating is the same as when CBS/YouGov polled Americans just before the respective Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

The overall numbers indicate Biden has enjoyed a steady lead over Trump since the beginning of 2020.

Trump further suggested that now that Biden has moved a mostly virtual campaign to select in-person events, voters would now “be able to see what is on ‘up there,” another jab at Biden’s mental fitness.

Great! Biden is finally being forced out of his basement. Now you’ll be able to see what is going on “up there”. He may do some “limited” campaigning. Basement Biden is no longer playing well in the Polls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

Trump has often accused Biden of being in mental decline, often referring to him as “Sleepy Joe” in tweets. Last week, news reports revealed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) withheld intelligence warning of Russian disinformation attacks attacking Democrat Joe Biden to promote “allegations about the poor mental health.” ABC News broke the story, which came to light after its reporters obtained internal emails and a draft of the document.