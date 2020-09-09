Biden Rips Trump For Knowing COVID Was Deadly But Refusing To Do His Job

Advertisements

At an event in Warren, Michigan, Joe Biden tore into Trump for knowing that COVID was deadly but refusing to do his job.

Biden said:



we just learned from the Washington Post columnist Bob Woodward the President Of The United States admitted on tape in February he knew about COVID-19 that had passed through the air. He knew how deadly it was. It was much more deadly than the flu. He knew and purposely played it down. Worse, he lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months. He had the information. He knew how dangerous it was. And while this deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed do his job on purpose.

It was a life-and-death portrayal of the American people. Experts say if he acted one week sooner, 36,000 people would have been saved. If he acted two weeks sooner back in March, 54,000 lives would have been spared in March and April alone. You know, his failure has not only cost lives, it sent our economy in a tailspin. It cost millions more in American livelihoods.

This is a recession created by Donald Trump’s negligence and he’s unfit for this job as a consequence of it. How many schools aren’t open right now? How many kids are starting a new school year the same way they ended the last one, at home? How many parents feel abandoned and overwhelmed? How many frontline workers are exhausted and pushed to their limits? And how many families are missing loved ones at their dinner table tonight because of his failures? It’s beyond despicable.

Video:

Joe Biden says it is beyond despicable that Trump knew about the deadliness of COVID-19 and did nothing. pic.twitter.com/4RNdCUfCBX — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 9, 2020

Biden is right. Trump’s refusal to do his job is why 190,000 Americans are dead, millions more have been sickened, and the economy is in a tailspin. Trump wants to pretend like the pandemic is not happening, but the reality is that Donald Trump knew the dangers and chose to let Americans die.

This is the Trump pandemic and the blood of those who died needlessly is on Donald Trump’s hands.

