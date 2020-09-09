Carl Bernstein Calls Trump COVID Tapes The Greatest Presidential Felony Of All Time

Advertisements

Carl Bernstein said that the tapes of Trump admitting the deadliness of coronavirus is the greatest presidential felony of all time.

Bernstein said on CNN:

It’s stunning, and I think we all need to take a deep breath and understand exactly what it is we have learned. We are listening to the president of the United States on tape deliberately undermining the security — national security of the United States, the health and well being of the people of the United States, and he’s doing this knowingly, in realtime.

It is the smoking gun of his negligence. And as those quotes you were talking about from Mattis and others, demonstrate his unfitness to the president and more than anything, instead of leveling with the country, he covers up. We listen to him cover up this grave national emergency. This is one of the great presidential felonies of all time, maybe the greatest presidential felony. And we have the smoking gun tape of the president committing the felony.

Video:

Carl Bernstein describes the Trump COVID tapes as the greatest presidential felony of all time and says congressional Republicans are complicit unless they disavow Trump. pic.twitter.com/FHVb65vYpJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 9, 2020

Bernstein later accurately added that Trump was guilty of negligent homicide, as he intentionally allowed people to die whose lives could have been saved with proper governance and leadership. It is not an exaggeration to suggest that Donald Trump is responsible for the deaths of at minimum tens of thousands of Americans.

None of this had to happen. The tape of Trump talking to Robert Woodward is a smoking gun and the greatest admission of a potential presidential felony in US history.

