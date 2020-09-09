Fauci Says It’s “Frustrating” to See the Lack of Masks at Trump Rallies

Advertisements

Speaking to CBS News’ Gayle King earlier today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, acknowledged the frustration he feels when he notes the lack of masks at President Donald Trump’s rallies. Dr. Fauci has repeatedly stressed the importance of mask-wearing as the most important thing people can do to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

“Is that frustrating to you?” King asked.

“Well, yes it is, and I’ve said that often,” Fauci replied. “That situation is we want to set an example,” he added, noting that public health experts “know” wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds, and curtailing indoor activities are the most effective ways to ward off infection and stop the virus from spreading.

“Those are the kinds of things that turn around surges and also prevent us from getting surges,” he said. “So I certainly would like to see universal wearing of masks.”

Asked about the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine in the United States, Fauci responded: “The projection that I’ve made and I’ll stick by it is that we would likely get an answer if this is safe and effective by the end of the year… hopefully we’ll be able to start vaccinations in earnest as we begin 2021.”

The full interview is below.

WATCH: Here's @GayleKing's full interview with Dr. Fauci on the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/I6UHo9pa65 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 9, 2020

Fauci’s interview comes after President Donald Trump held a rally in North Carolina yesterday. Footage and images from the event show that many attendees were not wearing masks. A rally the president held in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June was credited with contributing to a surge of coronavirus cases in the city and surrounding areas.