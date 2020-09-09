Gingrich Congratulates Trump, Says Obama Got Nobel Peace Prize “For Waking Up”

Advertisements

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich congratulated President Donald Trump for receiving a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize and claimed former President Barack Obama merely received the prestigious award “for waking up and they gave it to him at the very beginning of his administration.”

Gingrich said Obama received the award “then frankly failed in Syria, failed the Palestinians, and failed in the Middle East.” Gingrich lauded Trump for pursuing a “very different approach from the Obama administration” and “creating a real relationship with such nations as United Arab Emirates as well as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Sudan.

“I would not be at all surprised to see two or three more countries create a relationship with Israel in the next few months, so this is a remarkable achievement … He just pulled off the first breakthrough in 25 years,” Gingrich said, referring to the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which normalizes the relationship between the two countries. The peace accord will be signed at the White House next week.

Trump received the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize-–though after the nomination deadline––on the recommendation of Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an anti-immigration lawmaker and a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party. Nominations for the award were due on February 1, so the nomination period for this year’s prize has already passed.