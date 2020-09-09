Lou Dobbs Calls It A Great Day For Trump After President Confesses To Possible Negligent Homicide

Advertisements

Lou Dobbs was in full propagandist mode as he ignored Trump confessing to what some say is negligent homicide.

Dobbs said, “President Trump today had a great day. A day that any president could only dream of. President Trump started off the day with a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. That nomination comes weeks after President Trump brokered an historic peace deal between Israel and United Arab Emirates. It’s an achievement that has eluded every president and every administration since the founding of Israel in 1948, and a member of Norway’s parliament submitted the nomination and praised President for his efforts to resolve conflicts worldwide.”

Video:

"President Trump today had a great day. A day that any president could only dream of" pic.twitter.com/gUZHTqGOxF — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 9, 2020

A more accurate portrayal of Trump’s day was offered by journalist Carl Bernstein who said, “And as those quotes you were talking about from Mattis and others, demonstrate his unfitness to the president and more than anything, instead of leveling with the country, he covers up. We listen to him cover up this grave national emergency. This is one of the great presidential felonies of all time, maybe the greatest presidential felony. And we have the smoking gun tape of the president committing the felony.”

On a day when Trump confesses on tape to potentially killing tens of thousands of Americans through negligent homicide, the Fox networks are spewing propaganda and calling this a great day for Trump.

Trump did not broker a peace deal. Israel and the UAE were not at war. This was a terrible day for Trump that may have killed his presidency once and for all, but Lou Dobbs was playing to an audience of one with his smoke blowing and rainbows for Donald Trump.

