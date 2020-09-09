Trump Knew Coronavirus Was Deadly In February And Did Nothing

Advertisements

Author Bob Woodward has Trump on tape admitting the deadliness of COVID-19 while he was doing nothing and downplaying the virus to the public.

Via: The Washington Post:



Ten days later, Trump called Woodward and revealed that he thought the situation was far more dire than what he had been saying publicly.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

Advertisements

“This is deadly stuff,” the president repeated for emphasis.

At that time, Trump was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than a seasonal flu, predicting it would soon disappear and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control.

Trump knew the coronavirus was serious and deadly, but he did nothing to prepare the public, launch a national testing program, and take steps to keep the country safe.

Donald Trump knew how bad it could get, and he still let Americans needlessly die.

The most important responsibility of a president is to protect the American people. Trump ignored that responsibility and fundamentally failed to carry out his duties.

Trump’s pandemic response wasn’t incompetent. It was negligent, and the American people are paying for his negligence with their jobs, their health, and their lives.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook