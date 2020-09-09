Anti-Immigrant Lawmaker Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize After The Deadline

Advertisements

An anti-immigrant lawmaker has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, but the deadline for this year’s nominations has passed.

The AP reported:



An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

….

Nominations must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by Feb. 1, meaning the deadline to nominate people for this year’s peace prize has passed.

If Trump loses the election, he will leave the White House never having won a Nobel Peace Prize, which is something that he desperately craves because Obama has one. The idea that Trump, whose political calling cards are conflict, violence, and division would ever be awarded a prize for peace is laughable.

The message is that Trump’s racism and xenophobia have followers all over the world, and even if Trump is voted out of office in less than two months, the inspiration that he has provided to far-right extremists will live on.

