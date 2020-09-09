Trump Tweets 17 Times In 30 Minutes About Nobel Peace Prize He Will Never Win

Advertisements

Trump went on a Twitter rampage promoting his nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 that he is never going to win.

Politico reported:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vigorously promoted the news that he had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, tweeting at least 17 times in less than a half-hour about his candidacy for the prestigious commendation he has long sought.

….

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also offered praise for the president, telling Fox News that his nomination was a “big deal” and “well-deserved” while misleadingly describing the Israel-UAE agreement as a “peace deal.”

“This president’s created peace around the world, drew down endless wars, and this is a president who is very much deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize,” she said, adding that “you cannot deny what has happened on President Trump’s watch.”

Trump isn’t going to win a Nobel Peace Prize. Donald Trump’s foreign policy has been designed to tear apart the West, increase Putin’s power, and promote himself. Trump thought he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for getting played by Kim Jong-Un. There was no war between the UAE and Israel, so Trump has not brought peace to the Middle East, which he once claimed would be easy to do.

Trump has done nothing to advance the cause of peace at home and around the world. He only wants a Nobel Peace Prize because Obama has one.

It is more likely that Trump loses the election and the Nobel Peace Prize than that he is still in the White House next year and wins the award.

