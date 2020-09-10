Joe Biden Turns The Tables And Hammers Trump’s Bad Health

Advertisements

Former Vice President Biden told CNN that voters should look at how Trump struggles to move in comparison to him.

Biden was asked about his health during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper and said:

I guarantee you, I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health. When it comes to Donald Trump versus me, just look at us, okay? Just look at us. Who seems to be in shape? Who is able to move around? I mean, this idea of, you know, slow Joe. Anyway, I shouldn’t laugh about it.

Anyway, Donald Trump, just look at us both, watch us, and determine whether or not you think I’m misleading — not you personally but the public. Look at me. Judge me based on it. I know what the job takes. I sat for hours in the situation room. I was vice president for eight years. I know how difficult the job is. One more thing I’ll do. I’ll take responsibility. I’ll acknowledge my mistakes when I make them, and I’ll level with the American people.

Trump has tried to make Biden’s health an issue in the campaign, so the former vice president defended himself by pointing out the facts. He has been transparent with his health records. Donald Trump still won’t tell the American people why he was rushed to Walter Reed last year.

Trump can’t walk down ramps, up steps, or drink water.

Joe Biden works out. Donald Trump plays golf and tweets.

If Trump wants to make health an issue in this campaign, Biden looks ready to make sure that it doesn’t end well for Trump.

