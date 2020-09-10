Biden: US Intelligence Agencies Don’t Trust Trump With Sensitive Information

Advertisements

Joe Biden and the Democratic party had a great month of August. There was a successful convention and a jaw dropping amount of money raised. Biden has also maintained a healthy position in national polls.

Throughout the month of September, the former Vice President hasn’t had to do much to help himself. And that’s because Donald Trump is encountering scandal after scandal and they are all his own doing.

First came the military losers and suckers comments. Then came the deluge of damaging taped interviews from Bob Woodward. And yesterday, a whistle-blower alleged that the DHS is manipulating the way threats are reported to the American public.

Biden chose to hit Trump on his National Security issues during a Thursday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. The Vice President told the host:

“You wonder why people in the intelligence community wondered from the very beginning whether you could share data with him, ’cause they don’t trust him. They don’t trust what he’ll say or do. He seems to have no conception of what constitutes national security, no conception of anything other than what can he do to promote himself?”

Biden, whose son Beau served in the US Army, also slammed Trump over his alleged military comments. “They’re heroes,” he said. “They really are heroes. Duty, honor, country. He talks about can you repeat four words in a row or whatever his little IQ test or dementia test he took, he doesn’t understand duty, honor, service, country. He doesn’t get it. Or if he gets it he doesn’t care about it.”