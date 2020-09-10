Monmouth Poll: Biden Leads Among Likely Voters

Advertisements

Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by seven points in a survey of likely voters, according to the latest polling data from Monmouth University.

The poll found Biden enjoys the support of 51 percent of likely voters in November’s general election. Trump has the support of 44 percent of likely voters. Biden leads by nine points––that’s 51 percent to 42 percent––among all registered voters surveyed.

Additional findings:

45 percent of likely voters and 43 percent of all registered voters say they will definitely vote for Biden this election.

41 percent of likely voters and 37 percent of all registered voters say they will support Trump’s reelection.

61 percent of voters believe November’s election will be a fair one even as suspicions swirl amid the president’s attacks against mail-in voting and allegations that he, with the assistance of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, is trying to handicap the ability of the United States Postal Service. 37 percent said they have misgivings about the election’s fairness.

More people (52 percent) believe the Trump campaign is likely to cheat to serve its own ends, compared to 39 percent who said the same about Biden’s campaign.

78 percent of those who report they’ll definitely vote for Trump believe Biden will cheat to win compared to 91 percent of Biden’s supporters who believe Trump will cheat to win in November.

Advertisements

Monmouth’s polling data comes after the latest CBS News/YouGov polls reveal Biden continues to lead Trump in national approval ratings with less than two months until the election.

Biden leads Trump by 10 points––52 percent to 42 percent-–in nationwide polling. He also leads him 50 percent to 44 percent in the key swing state of Wisconsin, where protests against racial injustice and police brutality have flared in recent weeks. Biden’s rating is the same as when CBS/YouGov polled Americans just before the respective Democratic and Republican National Conventions.