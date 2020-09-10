The Trump Campaign Violates Michigan Law With Superspreader Campaign Rally

Advertisements

Even before Donald Trump touched down in the swing state of Michigan on Thursday night, his campaign broke state law by hosting an outdoor event with more than 250 people.

CNN’s Jim Acosta, on the ground for the event, noted that there’s “very little social distancing and not many masks” present at the Trump rally, which was held in a “crowded airport hangar.”

Very little social distancing and not many masks inside crowded airport hangar in Michigan for Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/KcdYmFYQWR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2020

Advertisements

What’s particularly stunning about the president’s latest superspreader campaign rally is that it comes as details from Bob Woodward’s new book reveal that Trump intentionally downplayed the threat of the virus.

The fact that Trump continues to hold these events in the middle of a pandemic without taking steps to protect those in attendance is further proof that this president is still dismissing the threat of COVID-19.

It’s been nearly eight months since the U.S. saw its first case of the virus. More than 6.5 million Americans have been infected and nearly 200,000 have died.

Instead of taking the virus seriously, Donald Trump continues to downplay it for political purposes.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign is putting public safety first

While the Trump campaign continues to put the American people – and its own supporters – in jeopardy, the Biden campaign is putting public safety first.

As Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Epstein noted, “Outdoor gatherings in Michigan are limited to 100-250 depending on region. The Biden campaign strictly limited the number of people at his speech yesterday in Warren, Michigan, at 100 including staff, press, attendees, etc.”

Epstein added that the Biden campaign was so adamant about following public health guidelines that “there were literally people traveling with Biden yesterday who had to sit in the motorcade and wait for the event to end because that’s how serious his campaign was about abiding by the Michigan covid rules.”

During this time of crisis, Joe Biden is conducting himself like a president, while Donald Trump is selfishly putting lives at risk in exchange for some cheap rally applause.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter