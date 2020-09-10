Trump Appears To Admit He Spends At Least 8 Hours Per Day Watching TV

Advertisements

During his regularly scheduled dumpster fire press conference on Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump appeared to admit that he spends at least eight hours per day watching cable news – time that might be better spent developing a national pandemic strategy.

The president’s admission came when he was spewing his usual nonsense about how the Obama administration spied on his presidential campaign in 2016.

Trump said he gets most of his information about the so-called “biggest political scandal in the history of our country” from a number of Fox News and Fox Business shows.

“I watched Liz MacDonald. She’s fantastic. I watched Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker last night, Laura. I watched Fox & Friends in the morning,” Trump said.

“They cover things that are — it’s really an amazing thing,” he added.

Video:

Trump said:

You know, you have people. I watch some of the shows. I watched Liz MacDonald. She’s fantastic. I watched Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker last night, Laura. I watched Fox & Friends in the morning. You watch these shows, you don’t have to go too far into the details. They cover things that are — it’s really an amazing thing. [The Obama administration] got caught in the biggest political scandal in the history of our country.

That’s an entire workday’s worth of television

For those keeping score at home, the shows that Trump said he watches – Liz MacDonald (1 hour), Lou Dobbs (1 hour), Sean Hannity (1 hour), Tucker Carlson (1 hour), Laura Ingraham (1 hour), and Fox & Friends (3 hours) – add up to a full eight hours of television.

In other words, Trump seemingly spends the same amount of time each day watching television as the average American spends at their 9-to-5, full-time job.

Mix in his endless Twitter tantrums and weekends on the golf course, and it’s pretty clear that this president’s schedule consists of virtually no work at all.

Donald Trump already acts like he doesn’t have a job. Voters have the chance to make it official in just over 50 days.

