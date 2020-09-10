Trump Lies And Claims Biden Is Anti-Vaxxer Endangering American Lives

Advertisements

During his “press conference,” Donald Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden is an anti-vaxxer who is endangering American lives.

Trump said, “Now Biden has launched a public campaign against the vaccine. It’s so bad. Scott was telling me about some of the things that are happening and it’s very exciting. Scott, thank you for being here. You don’t want anything to do with political purposes, being an anti-vaxxer. You don’t want to talk about the vaccine in a negative way especially when you see the statistics that we’re starting to see. They’re incredible. Biden is perfectly happy to endanger the lives of other people by doing something that he thinks is going to help him politically because his polls are getting very bad.”

Video:

Trump is claiming, falsely, that it is Biden who is an anti-vaxxer that is endangering American lives. pic.twitter.com/Gzefj1UeX5 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 10, 2020

Trump was lying about the Biden position on the vaccine. Joe Biden wants there to be a safe vaccine and said that he personally wouldn’t trust any vaccine that was rushed out the American people before election day. There is no Biden campaign against the vaccine.

Trump tried to turn around the fact that he endangered American lives by downplaying the virus and pin it on Biden in a move that no one, outside of his most devoted followers will believe.

Biden’s poll numbers are not getting very bad, as Trump claimed. In fact, they are very good. Biden continues to lead Trump in every objective poll.

Trump has reached the stage of the race where he is trying to distract by desperately tossing out lies.

It’s not working, as Trump is now using the coronavirus to hold bogus press conferences as a pretext to attack Joe Biden.

