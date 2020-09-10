Trump Claims Suburbs Will Be Overrun with “Low Income Projects” If He Doesn’t Win Reelection

Advertisements

President Donald Trump is amplifying his “law and order” message once again. Earlier this morning, the president suggested that Democrats’ failure to mention law and order during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) tells voters “where they are coming from.”

If I don’t win, America’s Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, ‘Friendly Protesters,’ ” the president wrote.

The Democrats never even mentioned the words LAW & ORDER at their National Convention. That’s where they are coming from. If I don’t win, America’s Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, “Friendly Protesters”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

The president has often been accused of using racism to evoke an image of the suburbs under siege. In a tweet earlier this summer, he claimed that “people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream” would “no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.” The tweet came after his administration opted to halt an Obama-era regulation to stop racial segregation in public housing.

Trump’s remarks this morning come amid revelations that he intentionally played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The news was revealed by journalist Bob Woodward, whose new book, Rage, was based on a series of wide-ranging recorded interviews with the president.

“He called. I didn’t participate in his last one — and he does hit jobs with everybody. He even did it on Obama … constant hit jobs. On Bush, I guess they did three books — they were all terrible,” Trump later told Fox News personality Sean Hannity, who suggested that the president acted quickly when he banned Chinese travelers earlier this year.