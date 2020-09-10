Trump Goes Full Blown Klan Level Racism In Bid To Terrify White Voters

Advertisements

Trump tweeted on Thursday morning a racist dog whistle warning that black people would overrun the suburbs if Biden won.

Trump tweeted:

The Democrats never even mentioned the words LAW & ORDER at their National Convention. That’s where they are coming from. If I don’t win, America’s Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, “Friendly Protesters”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

Trump’s view of America is outdated that he has no clue that African-Americans, Hispanics also live in suburbs. People with low incomes live in the suburbs. This isn’t the 1950s and 60s anymore. All-white neighborhoods are fading away and becoming more diverse.

The Trump suburban fear campaign is failing because the President doesn’t know or understand America. He doesn’t understand who lives in the suburbs and the fact that they are increasingly turned off by his outdated and racist rhetoric.

African-Americans and protesters, which is another dog whistle for African-Americans, aren’t going to overrun the country. What they, and everyone who isn’t an old rich white man, will have back is a seat at the table and a government that looks more like the rest of us and cares about our concerns if Democrats win.

Trump’s response to losing is to get even more racist and alienate suburban voters.

