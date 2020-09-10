Trump Bragged That He Saved MBS After Khashoggi Murder

Advertisements

According to Bob Woodward’s new book, Trump bragged about saving MBS’s ass by preventing Congress from taking action after the Jamal Khashoggi murder.

Business Insider reported:

“The people at the Post are upset about the Khashoggi killing,” Woodward told Trump on January 22, according to his book. “That is one of the most gruesome things. You yourself have said.”

“Yeah, but Iran is killing 36 people a day, so —” Trump began, before Woodward redirected the conversation to Khashoggi’s murder.

….

Woodward wrote that he continued pressing Trump about MBS’s role in ordering Khashoggi’s killing, which has been widely reported on.

“I saved his a–,” Trump said in 2018, amid the US outcry following Khashoggi’s murder, according to the book. “I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop.”

Trump gave some indication of his reasoning for covering for MBS by pointing to Saudi Arabia buying billions of dollars in US products, and MBS denying the murder.

MBS is a murderer and Donald Trump stopped the US from taking action after he killed a reporter.

Bob Woodward’s book has been devastating for Trump because he is caught on tape expressing his lack of a moral compass or concern for human life in his own words. Trump’s day has included praising Kim Jong-un and taking credit for saving MBS.

None of these actions are what a US president should be doing. Trump’s lack of concern for human life and justice are two key reasons why he needs to be voted out of office.

