Trump Claims That Joe Biden Is On Performance Enhancing Drugs

In an interview that will air on Fox News on Saturday, Trump claimed that Joe Biden is on performance-enhancing drugs.

Trump said, “There’s probably, possibly drugs involved, that’s what I hear. I mean, there’s possibly drugs. I don’t know how you can go from being so bad where you can’t even get out a sentence. I mean you saw some of the debates with the large number of people on the stage. He was, I mean I used to say how is it possible that he can even go forward?”

Video:

"I think there's probably, possibly drugs involved. That's what I hear." — during interview with Judge Jeanine, Trump casually accuses Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs pic.twitter.com/RVWJMqPNhn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

The guy who doesn’t believe in exercise, and lives off of Diet Coke and fast food can’t understand how Joe Biden who works out daily and eats well can be so healthy. Biden isn’t a lazy person who spends his time watching Fox News, tweeting, and riding around on a golf cart.

Joe Biden isn’t on steroids. His early debate performances were uneven because he was rusty. Once Biden shook the rust off and found his groove, there has been no looking back.

Trump’s claim that Biden is on the juice is an admission that his portrayal of Biden as slow and hiding in his basement has been blown out of the water.

Joe Biden is running circles around Trump, who is stunned that the imaginary Joe Biden in his head is not the man that he is running against.

