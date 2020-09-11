Kamala Harris Delivers Tribute to 9/11 Victims and First Responders

Advertisements

Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) delivered a tribute to victims of the September 11 attacks and the first responders who came to their aid in remarks at a memorial ceremony in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Let us also remember that honoring them is also about reminding us of who we are as Americans,” Harris said. “Because in times of tragedy, in times of despair, in times of suffering and pain, we, by our very nature as who we are, stand together. We stand together.”

Remembering those who died in the attack, she said: “We remember that they were more than victims of an unspeakable act. They were also parents and sons and daughter and neighbors and friends. And we know that they will never be defined by the story of those who stole them away. No, they will be defined by their humanity, but their stories, but their laughter that still echoes in the homes and hearts of those who love them.”

Harris said the al-Qaeda-linked terrorists who orchestrated the coordinated attacks which killed nearly 3,000 people did not consider “that the darkness they hoped would envelop us on 9/11 instead summoned our most radiant and defined human instincts.”

Harris is the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee. Both Joe Biden (the party’s presidential nominee) and Vice President Mike Pence attended a memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in downtown Manhattan. President Donald Trump delivered remarks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the site where Flight 93 crashed. Flight 93 was the only flight not to hit a target after its passengers overtook hijackers.