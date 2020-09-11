Trump Congratulates JP Morgan For Sending Workers Back to the Office Amid a Pandemic

Advertisements

Earlier this morning, President Donald Trump congratulated JP Morgan for sending its employees back to their offices in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes even as public health experts continue to espouse the benefits of working from home to curb the spread of the virus.

“Congratulations to JPMorgan Chase for ordering everyone BACK TO OFFICE on September 21st. Will always be better than working from home!” the president wrote.

The nation’s largest bank told its employees in New York and London that they should return to work at their offices by September 21. Employees at high risk and those who’d have problems finding childcare are exempt from the policy. A person familiar with the matter said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and the firm’s operating committee have been in the office for most of the summer.

President Trump has continued to call for a return to “normal” even as the nation continues to contend with the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world. More than 196,000 Americans have lost their lives to the pandemic, which the president downplayed from the beginning so as not to cause a “panic” per recordings of interviews the president had with journalist Bob Woodward.