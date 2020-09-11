Trump Appears To Forget The Words To The Pledge Of Allegiance At 9/11 Commemoration

Advertisements

Donald Trump appeared to forget the words to the Pledge of Allegiance during the 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville, PA.

Trump doesn't seem to know the words to the Pledge of Allegiance https://t.co/LTQqccPuXC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

Trump seemed to have trouble at a few different points during the pledge. He struggled with the word indivisible, and he didn’t say under God. What makes Trump’s performance more alarming is that he appeared not to know all of the words. It seems that he was listening and repeating what he heard.

I can say that in my entire life, I have never seen a president struggle to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. There could be an explanation for Trump’s apparent struggle, but for a president who wraps himself around the flag every chance that he can, this is not a good look.

Trump falsely claimed that Democrats omitted under God from the Pledge of Allegiance at their convention, but on a day of remembrance for those who perished and sacrificed to save others, Donald Trump seemed to struggle to remember the Pledge of Allegiance to the nation that he is supposedly leading.

