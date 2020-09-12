As The West Coast Burns, Trump Whines That Bob Mueller Ruined His Life

Advertisements

As the west coast of the United States continues to suffer through record-breaking wild fires, Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to complain that Robert Mueller ruined his life.

In a pair of tweets, Trump accused the special counsel team of having “illegally wiped their phones.”

“So now we find out that the entire Mueller ‘hit squad’ illegally wiped their phones clean just prior to the investigation of them, all using the same really dumb reason for this ‘accident’, just like Crooked Hillary smashing her phones with a hammer, & DELETING HER EMAILS!” Trump whined.

He added, “How different my life would have been if this fraud on America was never committed!!!”

ALERT: So now we find out that the entire Mueller “hit squad” illegally wiped their phones clean just prior to the investigation of them, all using the same really dumb reason for this “accident”, just like Crooked Hillary smashing her phones with a hammer, & DELETING HER EMAILS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

….It has now been determined that the Mueller Scam should never have been set up in the first place, there were no grounds. It was all an illegitimate Witch Hunt, & a big price must be paid. How different my life would have been if this fraud on America was never committed!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

Trump’s tantrum is likely a response to a new Fox News report that found some members of Mueller’s team wiped their phones “because of forgotten passcodes, irreparable screen damage, loss of the device, intentional deletion or other reasons.”

In other words, Trump is likely inventing a scandal where there is none in an attempt to bring his campaign back to life with less than 60 days until the election.

The west coast is on fire and Trump is silent

As Donald Trump complains that Robert Mueller’s investigation ruined his life, the entire west coast of the country he leads is burning.

According to CNN, dozens are dead, even more are missing, and hundreds of folks have lost their homes. The report notes that air quality in the region will also make people more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Trump is president of the United States. He and his family continue to enrich themselves using taxpayer dollars, while he spends most of his time watching TV, tweeting and golfing.

The idea that his life has been ruined by the Russia investigation is lunacy. It’s an insult to the lives that are currently being shattered by raging wild fires that Donald Trump continues to ignore.

