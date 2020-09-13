Jake Tapper Ends Peter Navarro Interview When He Refuses To Say Why Trump Lied About COVID

Advertisements

Jake Tapper ended and interview with Trump adviser Peter Navarro after Navarro refused to answer why Trump lied to the American people about COVID.

Transcript via CNN:

TAPPER: He was not honest with the American people. You’re not answering the question.

NAVARRO: … you guys — that — that — you’re wrong. You’re not honest with the American people. CNN is not honest with the American people.

TAPPER: OK.

NAVARRO: CNN…

TAPPER: OK.

NAVARRO: You — you want to go there?

I mean, CNN — we can do that.

TAPPER: I said, you’re not answering the question.

NAVARRO: I have answered your question. I have answered your question.

TAPPER: Here’s the thing.

Thank you, Peter Navarro.

We just played tape. You didn’t answer — you didn’t answer the question.

NAVARRO: I have answered — no, you can’t say that.

TAPPER: You didn’t answer the question. No, you didn’t.

NAVARRO: I answered the question repeatedly, Jake. You just didn’t like the answer.

TAPPER: OK, Peter Navarro, thank you so much. I appreciate your time today. Thank you so much.

NAVARRO: You didn’t like the answer.

(CROSSTALK)

TAPPER: And I would just like to remind the American people watching…

NAVARRO: I answered the question. I am reminding…

TAPPER: … that the United States has less than 5 percent of the world’s population, and the United States has more than 20 percent of the world’s coronavirus deaths. That is a fact.

It does not matter how many times he insults CNN.

Video:

Jake Tapper ends Peter Navarro's interview after he starts insulting CNN instead of answering why Trump lied to the American people about the deadliness of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/7LkeQgwWkj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 13, 2020

Navarro was trying to score points with Trump by attacking CNN. The American people have seen this tactic from Trump and his surrogates for five years. When they are asked a question about Trump that they don’t like, they attack the questioner or the credibility of the outlet.

ABC’s Jon Karl asked Trump about his lies to the American people about COVID, and Trump responded by personally attacking him.

CNN and Tapper did the right thing. They don’t have to air to the Trumpian attacks on the media. If a guest goes down that path, it is time to cut off the interview and move on with the rest of the show.

