Bush’s Former Press Secretary Slams Trump for Holding Las Vegas Rally During Pandemic

Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary to George W. Bush, slammed President Donald Trump for holding a political rally in Las Vegas during a global pandemic.

Indoor rallies are irresponsible. Covid-19 is real and this was a bad idea,” Fleischer wrote on Twitter.

President Trump defied Nevada’s mandate on large gathering and used his campaign’s messaging to urge his supporters to attend the event.

“If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States,” the Trump campaign said in a statement ahead of the rally.

Footage from the event shows many of the president’s supporters refused to wear masks to curb the spread of the virus.

“You have a governor right now who is a political hack,” Trump told his supporters last night. “Tell your governor to open up your state, by the way. Open up your state.”

Nevada Governor Steve Sisloak criticized Trump for the move.

“Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” Sisolak said. “The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic.”