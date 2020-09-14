Bush’s Former Press Secretary Slams Trump for Holding Las Vegas Rally During Pandemic

Advertisements

Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary to George W. Bush, slammed President Donald Trump for holding a political rally in Las Vegas during a global pandemic.

“Indoor rallies are irresponsible. Covid-19 is real and this was a bad idea,” Fleischer wrote on Twitter.

Indoor rallies are irresponsible. Covid-19 is real and this was a bad idea. https://t.co/JGto1F5suc — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 14, 2020

President Trump defied Nevada’s mandate on large gathering and used his campaign’s messaging to urge his supporters to attend the event.

“If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States,” the Trump campaign said in a statement ahead of the rally.

Crowd awaits start of Trump rally inside manufacturing plant in Henderson, NV., outside Las Vegas. It's the 1st indoor rally for Pres Trump since June 23. Only some supporters wearing masks. None are observing social distancing. Trump Campaign says all received a temp check. pic.twitter.com/rwhZmO64Sv — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 14, 2020

Footage from the event shows many of the president’s supporters refused to wear masks to curb the spread of the virus.

I spoke with a few of the thousands of Trump supporters streaming into his indoor rally just outside Las Vegas. Here's why they say they're not wearing masks & are not concerned about the health risks of attending this rally.

(Fact: Masks work. Ignoring science does not.) pic.twitter.com/lNWAwlnD6A — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) September 14, 2020

“You have a governor right now who is a political hack,” Trump told his supporters last night. “Tell your governor to open up your state, by the way. Open up your state.”

Nevada Governor Steve Sisloak criticized Trump for the move.

“Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” Sisolak said. “The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic.”