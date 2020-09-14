Dem. Sen. Murray Says White House Must Ask for Michael Caputo’s Resignation

Advertisements

Since the early days of the COVID pandemic, Republicans have treated a number of Doctors and scientists as pariahs. The regular scapegoat is Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is regularly pilloried on Fox News. While Dr. Deborah Birx is kinder to Donald Trump, she is treated as an enemy as well.

Michael Caputo recently took the attack on science and medicine to the next level. The Health and Human Services staffer claimed that scientists involved in the COVID vaccine are holding off until Joe Biden is President. Now a prominent Democratic lawmaker is calling for Caputo’s resignation.

According to the New York Times, Caputo said during a Facebook Live stream, “There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden is president. You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going.”

Patty Murray, a Democratic senator from Washington, addressed Caputo’s alleged comments on Monday. She took to Twitter, writing, “If [HHS Secretary] Azar believes his responsibility is to the American public and not to President Trump, he should demand Michael A. Caputo’s resignation today.”

Murray continued, “It’s clear Sec. Azar can’t meet his basic responsibilities while allowing Caputo, a yes-man for President Trump with no scientific expertise who publicly attacked CDC scientists & privately interfered with key CDC reports, to continue serving in such an influential role.”