Joe Biden Is Building The Largest Election Protection Program In History

The Biden campaign is creating a legal operation run by two former Solicitors General and staffed with hundreds of lawyers to protect your vote.

The New York Times reported:

Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s campaign is establishing a major new legal operation, bringing in two former solicitors general and hundreds of lawyers in what the campaign billed as the largest election protection program in presidential campaign history.

Inside the campaign, they are creating a “special litigation” unit, which will be led by Donald B. Verrilli Jr. and Walter Dellinger, two former solicitors general, who are joining the campaign. Hundreds of lawyers will be involved, including a team at the Democratic law firm Perkins Coie, led by Marc Elias, which will focus on the state-by-state fight over vote casting and counting rules. And Eric H. Holder Jr., the former attorney general in the Obama administration, will serve as something of a liaison between the campaign and the many independent groups involved in the legal fight over the election, which is already raging in the courts.

Election protection and making sure that voters could vote were a priority for both the Obama campaign and the Obama administration. Joe Biden is following in Obama’s footsteps by prioritizing the protection of the election in the face of Donald Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the election with preemptive claims of fraud and lawsuits all over the country that are intended to disenfranchise voters.

Joe Biden isn’t going to let Trump steal the election.

Biden knows that the battle for the White House may come down to the ability of the people to express their will, which is why his campaign is building the biggest protect the vote operation in US history.

