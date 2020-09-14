Joe Biden Masterfully Slashes Through Trump’s Effort To Scare The Suburbs

Advertisements

During a speech about climate change and the California wildfires, Joe Biden told the suburbs that the biggest threat they face is Trump.

Biden said:

Donald Trump warned that integration is threatening the suburbs. It’s ridiculous. But you know what is actually threatening our suburbs? Wildfires in the west, floods are wiping out suburban neighborhoods in the west. Hurricanes along the coast. If we have four more years of trump’s climate denial how many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs blown away in superstorms? If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the white house why would anyone be surprised if we have more America ablaze? If you give a climate denier four more years in the white house why would anyone be surprised when more of America is underwater? We need a president that respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here.

Advertisements

And unless we take urgent action we’ll soon be more catastrophic. The president who recognizes understands and cares that Americans are dying which makes president trump’s climate denialism, his disdain for science and facts all the more unconscionable. Once again he fails the most basic duty to a nation, failing to protect us from the pandemic, from an economic freefall, from racial unrest, from the ravages of climate change.

It’s clear that we’re not safe in Donald Trump’s America. This is Donald Trump’s America. He’s in charge. What he doesn’t get is that even in a crisis there’s nothing beyond the capacity of the American people when we stand up and act together. While so many of you are hurting right now I want you to know that if you give me the honor of serving as your president we can and will meet this moment with urgency and purpose.

Video:

Biden makes it clear that the biggest threat to America's suburbs isn't minorities, but it's Donald Trump in the White House. pic.twitter.com/JsQNblcQtr — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 14, 2020

As Trump veers wildly from message to message hoping to find something that will stick to Joe Biden and turn around his sagging campaign, the Democratic candidate has a simple message to voters. The real threat isn’t Antifa or minorities. The real threat to this country is Donald Trump. Elections are often won based on clarity and simplicity of a campaign’s message to voters, and Biden is putting forward and easy to understand messages to voters that are disabling Trump’s divisive electoral time bombs.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook