Joy Reid Blasts Trump Supporters For Making Pandemic Worse By Attending Superspreader Rallies

MSNBC’s Joy Reid ripped into Trump supporters on Monday, calling them “completely irresponsible” for showing up to the president’s largely maskless superspreader rallies.

Reid pointed out that millions of decent Americans are sacrificing important moments in their lives, like birthday parties and funerals, as a way to stop the spread of the virus, all while Trump supporters choose to ignore public health guidelines and put the rest of the country at risk.

“Those people are going to be in the Walmart with people who didn’t choose to be completely irresponsible,” the MSNBC host said. “This strikes me as the reason we can’t get past this.”

Video:

Joy Reid calls Trump supporters “the reason we can’t get past” the pandemic in the United States. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/cpLtgrKFnA — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 15, 2020

Reid said:

A lot of people have been giving up stuff – giving up parties with their families, birthday parties with their grandparents and for their kids. Funerals, people have been skipping funerals. People have been making tremendous sacrifices to try to end this nightmare. And Trump fans are taking the opportunity to fly to other states, drive to other states, go attend a mask-free rally. We’re looking here, the crowds were not wearing masks in front of Trump. They festooned some behind him so that they’d be on camera looking like they were doing the right thing, but the ones in the crowd weren’t. Those people are going to be in the Walmart with people who didn’t choose to be completely irresponsible. This strikes me as the reason we can’t get past this. Because there are some people – it’s not just Trump, it’s other people – who are deciding to take risks with the rest of our lives.

Trump doesn’t care about his supporters

As Trump backers demonstrate that they are willing to die – and put others at risk – just to attend one of these rallies, the president himself has made it clear that he doesn’t care about his supporters’ health.

When he was asked about possible exposure to the virus during a rally in Nevada, Trump said, “I’m on a stage and it’s very far away, and so I’m not at all concerned.”

What the president didn’t mention is that hundreds, if not thousands, of people were packed into the arena like sardines, most of them not wearing masks. They didn’t have protective barriers set up around them.

Not only could these supporters get the virus and die, but once they leave the rally and go back into their communities, they could infect and kill someone else, too.

The irresponsible behavior of Donald Trump and his supporters will only guarantee that the United States of America continues to lead the world in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

