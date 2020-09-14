Trump Mail In Voting Attack Backfires And Massively Helps Democrats In Florida

Advertisements

Trump’s months-long attacks on mail-in voting have led to 700,000 more Democrats than Republican requesting mail-in ballots in Florida.

Via The New York Times:

Like many seniors, she is planning to cast her ballot by mail.

Advertisements

For years, that’s what Florida Republicans did — and it helped cement their political dominance in a state where they have controlled the governor’s office and the Legislature for 21 years.

Mr. Trump’s relentless attacks on mail-in ballots have undercut that advantage, and Democrats have requested over 700,000 more ballots than Republicans.

“This could be a game changer,” Mr. Bush, a former governor, wrote in an email.

Republicans have spent decades building in a mail-in voting advantage in Florida. Election nights have long been a matter of if Democrats could get enough same-day and early vote to wipe out the mail-in voting advantage that Republicans run-up.

If Democrats outnumber Republicans in mail-in voting in Florida, Trump will lose the state, but more importantly, it will have down-ballot impacts in the state. Democrats could win local and statewide races that they would not have normally had a chance in.

Jeb Bush was right. If Trump’s attack on mail-in voting holds, it will be a gamechanger. With Mike Bloomberg spending $100 million to help Biden in the state, Trump could be setting up a perfect storm that will cost him the White House in 50 days.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook