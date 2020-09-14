Trump Calls All Polls Fake In Tantrum 50 Days Before Election Day

Advertisements

Instead of trying to win the election by persuading voters, Trump is trying to discredit all polling that shows him losing.

Trump tweeted:

ABC’s Trump In Trouble Poll Surveyed Just 533, Not Likely Voters, Asked Over 20% More Biden Supporters Than Conservatives https://t.co/dePnJdlEOf via @TheNatPulse Total Fake Poll. ABC is just like the rest of them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

The article that Trump-linked to was another amateurish attempt by his supporters to revive the dead since 2012 “skewed polls” conspiracy theory. Years ago, in conservative circles, it was briefly in style to try to discredit polls by “unskewing” them of their “liberal bias.” The poll that Trump has targeted was a sophisticated representative panel done by ABC News and Ipsos.

For those who think that the polls were wrong four years ago, at this same point, polling showed Trump surging and gaining a net 5 points on Hillary Clinton.

Any candidate who is wasting their time 50 days before an election trying to discredit polling is someone who is losing and does not know how to save their sinking ship. All polls except for Trump’s beloved and highly inaccurate Rasmussen polling show him losing to Joe Biden.

The skewed polls argument has come around again, but the biggest thing that voters need to remember is that only suckers and losers complain about the polls, and the louder a candidate whines, the more likely they are to go down in defeat on Election Day.

