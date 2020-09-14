Trump Says He Wants to Debate Biden with Joe Rogan as Moderator Even Though Debates Are Already Set

Advertisements

President Donald Trump says he’s in favor of debating Democrat Joe Biden with podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan as a moderator. The problem: Debates have already been set.

“I do!” the president wrote after UFC fighter Tim Kennedy suggested the two presidential candidates should debate for “four hours with no live audience” to share “their vision of how to move this country forward.”

The Biden campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

News on the debates was announced earlier this month by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has organized presidential debates since 1988.

The first presidential debate, set to air in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, will be moderated by Fox News’s Chris Wallace, who became the object of much indignation on the right after challenging Trump during a highly circulated interview over the summer in which the president claimed Biden wants to defund police departments, reiterated that he would not accept the election results, and raised eyebrows for talking about the results he received after taking a cognitive test.

The second presidential debate will be a town hall. C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will moderate the event, which will take place in Miami, Florida, on October 15. Scully is the senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN.

The third and final presidential debate will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on October 22, and will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, who serves as co-anchor of Weekend Today and White House correspondent for NBC.