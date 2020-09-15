Biden Launches New Ads Targeting Black Voters in Swing States

Advertisements

Joe Biden’s campaign has released a series of new ads targeting Black voters in key swing states. The ads will run nationwide as well as online and will feature prominently in the swing states of Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

The ads are part of the new “Shop Talk” series featuring socially distanced conversations among Black men at a Black-owned barber shop in North Carolina. The ads feature Black men having conversations about their support Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

“November can’t come fast enough because there are families that need help now,” says Sean, a man featured in an ad titled “Shop Talk: Our Right.”

“’We see what this President’s currently doing. We’ve got 170,000 Americans dead because of COVID. There’s this lack of trust,” says Antoine, a man featured in the other ad titled “Shop Talk: Trust.”

The Biden campaign has invested significantly in African American media. This is the largest amount for a general election campaign and part of Biden and Harris’s commitment to earn the votes of Black Americans who are disillusioned by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continue to show a clear contrast in leadership when it comes to Donald Trump and what’s at stake,” said Kamau Marshall, director of Strategic Communications for the Biden campaign. “A Biden Harris administration will undoubtedly champion the safety, economic prosperity, and physical and mental well-being of all Americans, not just a select few.”

You can watch “Shop Talk: Our Right” and “Shop Talk: Trust” below.