Biden Tells Trump To ‘Get Off The Damn Golf Course’ And Make A Deal On COVID Relief

Former Vice President Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump on Tuesday during a visit to Florida, telling the president he should spend less time on the golf course and more time crafting a deal on COVID-19 relief.

“He should get off the damn golf course and sit down in the Oval Office and sit with both Republicans and Democrats and get something done,” the former VP said before boarding a flight to Orlando.

Biden’s comments came after he told reporters that his plans for education, healthcare, immigration, jobs and the pandemic are better for the Latino community than anything Trump is offering.

The Democratic nominee also noted that the House of Representatives already passed a measure to address many of these issues back in May, but Trump and the GOP Senate have been holding it up.

Video:

Biden’s full answer: He also specified the impact of COVID on Hispanic communities and dealing with unemployment. pic.twitter.com/VfnrpwtJBB — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 15, 2020

Tweeting, golfing and holding superspreader rallies is pretty much all Trump does

America continues to be in the midst of a pandemic, with growing fears of a second wave of the virus in the fall, and all Trump appears to do is tweet, golf and hold deadly superspreader rallies in swing states.

Meanwhile, nearly 7 million Americans have been infected with the virus, more than 200,000 have died, and millions have lost their jobs as a result of the economic fallout. Trump still hasn’t offered a meaningful plan to dig America out of the mess he helped create.

As Joe Biden frequently says, it didn’t have to be this bad. All the United States needed was a competent president who was more interested in saving American lives than protecting his political fortunes.

