Latest Lincoln Project Ad Calls Trump a “Sucker Who Got Played” By His Own Campaign

The latest Lincoln Project ad calls President Donald Trump a “sucker who got played” by his own campaign because he has trailed behind Democrat Joe Biden in national polls as well as in key swing states vital to his reelection.

“You really don’t get what they did, do you, Donald?” a narrator asks, noting that the Trump campaign has spent $800 million on campaign expenses. “Pretty soon that $800 million you raised did nothing but make a lot of people rich. And put you in a big hole.”

“On November 3rd, he’ll be the biggest loser, sucker in American history,” the narrator concludes. ”Don the Con got conned.”

You can watch the ad below.

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump campaign is experiencing a cash crunch after reviewing campaign filings. The Trump campaign has “burned through” hundreds of millions of dollars, including a not-insignificant amount on the president’s legal bills.

“The campaign assembled a big and well-paid staff and housed the team at a cavernous, well-appointed office in the Virginia suburbs; outsize legal bills were treated as campaign costs; and more than $100 million was spent on a television advertising blitz before the party convention, the point when most of the electorate historically begins to pay close attention to the race,” the Times reported, noting that the Trump campaign spent more money on Super Bowl advertising than it has in some battleground states, among a slew of other expenses.