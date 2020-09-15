Maddow Calls Out Trump Admin For Forcing Detained Immigrants To Have Reproductive Organs Removed

Advertisements

On her program Tuesday night, Rachel Maddow put the focus on another massive scandal stemming from Donald Trump’s inhumane immigration policies – a scandal that deserves far more media attention than it’s currently receiving.

The MSNBC host, referring to a recent whistleblower complaint, summed up what appears to be a Trump administration policy of forced hysterectomies on immigrant women housed at ICE detention facilities.

“I’m not going to dance around it. I’m just going to say it ,” Maddow said. “This is a federal facility and they have been sending immigrant women in their care, in their custody to a doctor who has removed their reproductive organs for no medical reason.”

Video:

‘It’s a shock’: Rachel Maddow reports on disturbing new allegations that immigrant women in ICE detention centers are undergoing forced hysterectomies for no medical reason. #ctl #p2 #maddow pic.twitter.com/DNFRoPqwPi — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 16, 2020

Maddow said:

I’m not going to dance around it. I’m just going to say it, and I guess we should have seen it coming, but still, it’s a shock. A nurse who works at an ICE. detention facility in Georgia has just contributed to a whistleblower complaint. She says that in her time working at this ICE detention facility – it’s a detention center in Irwin County, Georgia. She says that immigrant women at that facility have told her they have routinely been sent to a gynecologist who has performed unnecessary procedures on them, including hysterectomies. Just to underscore that, the allegation here is that this is a federal facility and they have been sending immigrant women in their care, in their custody to a doctor who has removed their reproductive organs for no medical reason and without them consenting to it.

Another cruel chapter in American history, brought to you by Donald Trump

Donald Trump is already responsible for enacting what is perhaps the most cruel and inhumane immigration policy in American history with his forced family separation program.

While the Trump administration claimed to have ended the practice after fierce backlash two years ago, family separation is reportedly still continuing to happen at the border.

Now, as a follow-up to that disturbing chapter in the history books comes this: the alleged forced hysterectomies of immigrant women detained at federal ICE facilities.

History will not judge Donald Trump kindly for a litany of reasons, but his cruel immigration policies will be near the top of the list.

