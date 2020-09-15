QAnon Follower Calls for “Patriots To Take Matters into Their Own Hands” and Arrest Democrats

Advertisements

QAnon conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor appeared on Chris McDonald’s “The MC Files” YouTube program and called for “patriots to take matters into their own hands” if Trump doesn’t start arresting prominent members of the Democratic leadership.

Taylor acknowledged that President Donald Trump “can’t go in and start arresting a lot of these people right now because it would look like he was a dictator trying to arrest his opposition during the election” but nevertheless said the president “can’t wait too long because we don’t want a civil war starting because the patriots are fed up with this.”

“[There] was a very well-known and reputable a military-type of Twitter account that put out a statement from an ex-veteran that was basically putting the warning out that you guys better get your stuff together because if we take matters into our own hands to take back this country, it ain’t going to be good. And that’s what I’ve been warning about,” he said.

Taylor continued, saying he has a group of “veteran friends” who he can call on to arrest Democrats if it came to that.

“One of them, he said, ‘We’ve got 14 million veterans that can walk into combat today.’ Today. Think about that. In this country. I have warned that if they wait too late, if we’re not careful, if they don’t show something, that justice is coming—at least show the patriots that justice is coming—it will buy some time until the election,” he said.

Those who subscribe to the QAnon conspiracy theory believe a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex-trafficking ring are plotting to undermine President Trump and oust him from office. The president generated controversy last month after he praised subscribers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, saying they “love our country.”