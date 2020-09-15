Trump Accuses “Fake News” of Lying About His Campaign’s Finances

Advertisements

President Donald Trump fired back at “Fake News” media outlets and accused them of lying about the state of his campaign’s finances. News over the last week has reported that the Trump campaign has lost its cash advantage over Joe Biden’s campaign.

“We are advertising all over the place, but as much as we do, the Fake News likes to say we aren’t,” Trump wrote. “Just being smart. We have much more money than we had at same time in 2016. Also spending on other, and different, elements of the campaign. Starting to get great poll numbers!”

The Biden campaign recently raised $365 million during the month of August thanks to a consolidation of Democratic donors. By contrast, the Trump campaign raised $210 million.

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump campaign is experiencing a cash crunch after reviewing campaign filings. The Trump campaign has “burned through” hundreds of millions of dollars, including a not-insignificant amount on the president’s legal bills.

“The campaign assembled a big and well-paid staff and housed the team at a cavernous, well-appointed office in the Virginia suburbs; outsize legal bills were treated as campaign costs; and more than $100 million was spent on a television advertising blitz before the party convention, the point when most of the electorate historically begins to pay close attention to the race,” the Times reported, noting that the Trump campaign spent more money on Super Bowl advertising than it has in some battleground states, among a slew of other expenses.