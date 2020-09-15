Fox News Humiliates Trump Live On TV By Shooting Down Interview Demand

Advertisements

Trump claimed he would be doing a Fox and Friends interview weekly, but Steve Doocy said live on the air that Fox hasn’t committed to Trump’s plan.

Trump pal Brian Kilmeade said, “We’re going to do it every week? We’re going to do it every week?”

Trump replied, “I look forward to it. Yeah, every Monday, I think they said, and if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday like we did today.”

Steve Doocy, who was probably getting a message in his ear as Trump was talking, said, “Mr. President, you may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that. We’re going to take it on a case by case basis, and Joe Biden as well is welcome to join us for 47 minutes, just like we did with the president. Donald Trump, President Of The United States, he’s now gone to talk to John Roberts maybe.”

Video:

Whoa. Steve Doocy concludes the interview by saying Trump "may want to do [an interview] every week, but Fox is not committed to that. We're gonna take it on a case-by-case basis." (Check out Brian Kilmeade's body language as he says this!) pic.twitter.com/vEggQOsXF4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020

Fox does not want to commit to giving Trump an hour of weekly airtime during a presidential campaign because that could be a violation of FCC and campaign finance. Doocy carefully added that Biden is welcome on the show for the same length of time so that Fox doesn’t run afoul of the law.

Trump wants to return to his old life when held weekly court on Fox and Friends, but Fox isn’t going to play along. Trump needs that hour because his rallies aren’t getting the same wall to wall TV coverage, and he is desperate to reach his voters.

Donald Trump views Fox News as his network, and it was amazing to watch them shoot him down on the air, as the writing is on the wall. If Trump loses the election, Fox isn’t going let an ex-president have hours of weekly airtime to ramble.

