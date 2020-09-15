William Barr: Dems are “Spreading Sh*t” About Trump Seizing Power

Advertisements

Donald Trump knew who William Barr was before he appointed him to be his Attorney General. Writing an op-ed in the Washington Post, Barr clearly signaled to Trump that he was more than willing to do his dirty work.

Since then, Barr has repeatedly acted in the President’s best interest and has made not attempt to be impartial. This attitude was clearly on display during a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune’s John Kass.

The Attorney General first railed against mail-in voting. “Just think about why we vote the way we vote now, where you have a precinct, your name is on a list, you go in and say who you are, you go behind a curtain, no one’s allowed to go in there to influence you, and no one can tell how you voted. All of that is gone with mail-in.”

Trump has frequently talked about serving more than two terms. Barr, however, tried to make that seem like some kind of Democratic conspiracy theory. He claimed, “You know the president is going to stay in office and seize power and all that shit? I’ve never heard of that crap. I mean, I’m the attorney general. I would think I would have heard about it.”

Barr also said of Democrats, “they’re creating an incendiary situation where there will be loss of confidence in the vote.”