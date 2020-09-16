Russian Propaganda Fueled Senate Republicans Authorize Subpoenas Against Obama Officials

Advertisements

Sen. Ron Johnson’s Russian propaganda fueled investigation has authorized subpoenas and depositions against forty-one former Obama officials.

Politico reported, “A Senate committee voted to authorize more than three dozen subpoenas and depositions as part of a highly partisan, Republican-led investigation targeting former Obama administration officials’ role in the presidential transition period.”

Here is the original draft list of officials to be subpoenaed:

SOON: Senate Homeland Security & Government Affairs Committee votes to authorize 41 depositions and subpoenas as part of two Senate GOP investigations — one targeting the Obama administration for the presidential transition period, and other targeting Hunter Biden. List here: pic.twitter.com/eFeGX6GBwO — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 16, 2020

Republicans scrapped the vote to authorize the subpoenas related to Hunter Biden, but Sen. Ron Johnson’s Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee investigations are laundering Russian propaganda as the basis and backbone of their information. Johnson has already admitted that the point of his investigations is to help Trump win.

Senate Republicans are trying to legitimize a conspiracy theory to provide a cover for Russian election interference. Countless investigations have already concluded that Donald Trump was not spied on by the Obama administration.

None of that will stop Sen. Ron Johnson and the Republican majority on his committee who are abusing their investigative powers to create a distraction issue that they hope will help Donald Trump win a second term.

It is the 2016 playbook all over again, but this time voters and the media aren’t buying it.

