Romney on GOP-Led Biden Probe: “Not the Legitimate Role of Government”

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) criticized a Republican-led probe into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his past dealings with Ukraine, saying the investigation is politically motivated.

“That, I think, from the outset, had the earmarks of a political exercise,” Romney said during a Homeland Security Committee hearing. “And I’m fearful that comments made in the media recently have only confirmed that perspective.”

“Obviously it’s the province of campaigns and political parties, opposition research, the media to carry out political endeavors, to learn about or dust up one’s opponent, but it’s not the legitimate role of government for Congress, or for taxpayer expense to be used in an effort to damage political opponents,” Romney said. “Therefore I am pleased that our votes today do not include additional authorizations relating to the Biden/Burisma investigation.”

The probe is led by Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who chairs the Homeland Security Committee. Johnson launched the probe last month and has been candid about how he is using it in an attempt to damage Biden’s presidential bid. Earlier today, he pulled a planned vote on a subpoena in the investigation.

“The more that we expose of the corruption of the transition process between Obama and Trump, the more we expose of the corruption within those agencies, I would think it would certainly help Donald Trump win reelection and certainly be pretty good, I would say, evidence about not voting for Vice President Biden,” Johnson said on August 13.

The Biden campaign has criticized Johnson for his admission.

“This damning acknowledgment totally exposes that Ron Johnson’s disgraceful conduct is the definition of malfeasance,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates told POLITICO. “It is beyond time for him to end this embarrassing and deeply unethical charade once and for all — as a number of his Senate Republican colleagues have long wanted.”