Trump Accuses Jim Cramer of “Pandering” Following Apology over “Crazy Nancy” Remark

Advertisements

Donald Trump has accused Jim Cramer of pandering after the CNBC broadcaster apologized for calling Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” during a live interview with her.

Cramer had originally defended his comments as a criticism of the President but later issued an apology. Trump weighed in on Wednesday, predictably saying that Cramer was right the first time.

“Jim, you didn’t make a mistake. It’s true, and that’s why you said it. No pandering!” Trump tweeted.

Jim, you didn’t make a mistake. It’s true, and that’s why you said it. No pandering! https://t.co/64fFoZvMZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Advertisements

Cramer made the apology on Tuesday following controversy over his use of the nickname Trump has frequently deployed. He stressed he was trying to make a point about the discourse in Washington, D.C.

“I made a very stupid comment,” Cramer said.

“It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone about the negotiations in Washington but it fell completely flat and I apologize for that.”

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” Cramer had said while interviewing her about ongoing negotiations on a Coronavirus stimulus package. He walked back the remark almost immediately.

“I’m sorry—that was the president. I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term,” he said.

Sustained criticism led him to apologize to Pelosi but not before President Trump and his allies endorsed the comments.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter