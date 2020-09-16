Trump Congratulates Himself After Big Ten Announces Its Football Season Will Resume Next Month

Advertisements

President Donald Trump congratulated himself after The Big Ten Conference announced its football season would resume on October 24. Big Ten’s leaders and chancellors made the announcement following a unanimous vote “citing daily testing capabilities and a stronger confidence in the latest medical information,” according to ESPN.

“Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK,” the president wrote. “All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!”

There is no indication the president did anything to prompt the league’s decision, though last month he claimed, without providing any evidence, that Democrats don’t want football games to resume “for political reasons.”

“No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW,” the president wrote in a tweet published August 28. “The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States.”

The president’s tweet came after reports surfaced that Big Ten athletic departments were looking to resume football season by November. At the time, the Big Ten, Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference and the Pac-12 had all postponed their seasons. Earlier, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported that Big Ten had weighed starting the football season in November or after the Super Bowl, which would take place in early 2021.