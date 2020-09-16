WATCH: Trump Throws His Hand-Selected CDC Director Under the Bus

Advertisements

Donald Trump and the GOP’s COVID-19 response would be going well if it wasn’t for all the pesky medical experts. Conservative media declared Anthony Fauci to be the first opponent of the President’s cause. Lately, Dr. Deborah Birx has been a target as well.

Dr. Robert Redfield was appointed by Donald Trump to head up the Centers for Disease Control back in March of 2018. Up until this point Redfield has largely been immune to Conservative criticism. That changed on Wednesday when Trump called out the Doctor over his COVID vaccine timeline.

While speaking to a Senate committee on Wednesday, Redfield said that for a vaccine to be, “fully available to the American public, so we begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we are probably looking at late second quarter, third quarter 2021.”

The President claims his CDC director was wrong on vaccines and says he got confused pic.twitter.com/vKekzCZgkU — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 16, 2020

This was obviously a point of contention for Donald Trump who hopes to have a vaccine prior to election day. The President told reporters Wednesday afternoon, “I think he made a mistake when he said that. . .We’re ready to distribute immediately to a vast section of the country.” Trump continued, “It was an incorrect statement. . . . We are ready at a much faster level than he said.”

Redfield also made waves by telling the senate that masks are probably more effective than a vaccine. “These facemasks are the important, powerful public health tool we have,” said the Doctor. “I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”